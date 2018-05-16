Saints golfers win conference championship

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy golf team won the Carolina’s Christian Athletic Association Championship earlier this week at Lakewood Golf Club in Salemburg.

Eighth grader Braden Cline and freshman Micah Dean paced the Saints to victory over Columbus Christian Academy out of Whiteville, Mintz Christian Academy out of Roseboro, and Berean Baptist Academy out of Fayetteville, in the unseasonably hot weather on Monday.

Cline led the Saints and the rest of the 19-golfer field shooting a nine-hole 43 to finish seven-over par. Dean finished third in the tournament shooting a 10-over-par 46 for his round.

The Saints duo were named to the CCAA All-Conference team.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or [email protected]

Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy’s Braden Cline, left, and Micah Dean, right, won the CCAA golf championship earlier this week. Cline paced the field and finished as the tournament winner shooting a seven-over-par 43 while Dean shot a 10-over-par 46. Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy’s Braden Cline, left, and Micah Dean, right, won the CCAA golf championship earlier this week. Cline paced the field and finished as the tournament winner shooting a seven-over-par 43 while Dean shot a 10-over-par 46.