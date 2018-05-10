Conference baseball teams go 2-for-4 in state playoffs

LAURINBURG —The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state baseball playoffs saw two of the four Sandhills Athletic Conference teams advance.
Scotland and Jack Britt lost their postseason openers while Richmond picked up a win and Pinecrest enjoyed a first-round bye.
The No. 19 Fighting Scots traveled to Charlotte and took on No. 14 South Mecklenburg and lost 11-1 in six innings. The No. 11 seeded Buccaneers hosted No. 22 Riverside-Durham on Wednesday and lost to the Pirates, 6-2.
Second round action will take place tonight and Saturday, which will vary for every game depending on what the two teams decide.
Over on the West side of the bracket, No. 15 Richmond hosted No. 18 Davie playing scrappy baseball to earn the 8-2 win. The Raiders will travel to Kernersville tonight to take on No. 2 East Forsyth (20-5). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The regular season and conference tournament champion Patriots earned the No. 4 seed and have had the last week off after earning a bye.
No. 13 West Forsyth (21-6) hosted No. 20 Olympic on Wednesday and picked up a 14-0 victory. The Titans will travel to Southern Pines tonight to take on the Patriots in the second round. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Once all of the teams in the conference complete their seasons the league will announce the all-conference selections.
4A baseball second round pairings
East
No. 1 Holly Springs vs. No. 17 Middle Creek
No. 8 Green Hope vs. No. 9 Fuquay-Varina
No. 5 Wake Forest vs. No. 12 Sanderson
No. 4 Jordan vs. No. 20 Millbrook
No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons vs. No. 14 Garner
No. 6 New Bern vs. No. 22 Riverside-Durham
No. 7 Pine Forest vs. No. 10 Heritage
No. 2 Ashley vs. No. 15 Apex
West
No. 1 Providence vs. No. 16 Independence
No. 8 Ardrey Kell vs. No. 9 Lake Norman
No. 5 South Caldwell vs. No. 12 Grimsley
No. 4 Pinecrest vs. No. 13 West Forsyth
No. 3 Myers Park vs. No. 14 South Mecklenburg
No. 6 Hough vs. No. 11 Reagan
No. 7 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 10 Hickory Ridge
No. 2 East Forsyth vs. No. 15 Richmond
Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or [email protected]