Conference baseball teams go 2-for-4 in state playoffs

LAURINBURG —The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state baseball playoffs saw two of the four Sandhills Athletic Conference teams advance.

Scotland and Jack Britt lost their postseason openers while Richmond picked up a win and Pinecrest enjoyed a first-round bye.

The No. 19 Fighting Scots traveled to Charlotte and took on No. 14 South Mecklenburg and lost 11-1 in six innings. The No. 11 seeded Buccaneers hosted No. 22 Riverside-Durham on Wednesday and lost to the Pirates, 6-2.

Second round action will take place tonight and Saturday, which will vary for every game depending on what the two teams decide.

Over on the West side of the bracket, No. 15 Richmond hosted No. 18 Davie playing scrappy baseball to earn the 8-2 win. The Raiders will travel to Kernersville tonight to take on No. 2 East Forsyth (20-5). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The regular season and conference tournament champion Patriots earned the No. 4 seed and have had the last week off after earning a bye.

No. 13 West Forsyth (21-6) hosted No. 20 Olympic on Wednesday and picked up a 14-0 victory. The Titans will travel to Southern Pines tonight to take on the Patriots in the second round. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Once all of the teams in the conference complete their seasons the league will announce the all-conference selections.

4A baseball second round pairings

East

No. 1 Holly Springs vs. No. 17 Middle Creek

No. 8 Green Hope vs. No. 9 Fuquay-Varina

No. 5 Wake Forest vs. No. 12 Sanderson

No. 4 Jordan vs. No. 20 Millbrook

No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons vs. No. 14 Garner

No. 6 New Bern vs. No. 22 Riverside-Durham

No. 7 Pine Forest vs. No. 10 Heritage

No. 2 Ashley vs. No. 15 Apex

West

No. 1 Providence vs. No. 16 Independence

No. 8 Ardrey Kell vs. No. 9 Lake Norman

No. 5 South Caldwell vs. No. 12 Grimsley

No. 4 Pinecrest vs. No. 13 West Forsyth

No. 3 Myers Park vs. No. 14 South Mecklenburg

No. 6 Hough vs. No. 11 Reagan

No. 7 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 10 Hickory Ridge

No. 2 East Forsyth vs. No. 15 Richmond

