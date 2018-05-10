Ga. murder suspect nabbed

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg police have arrested a Georgia woman wanted in connection to a body found at her home.

Jennifer Louise Huff, 46, of Hoschton, Ga. was captured on Oak Street Thursday morning, according to Capt. Chris Young.

The Laurinburg Police Department received an anonymous call at 9:30 a.m. that a female wanted for murder in Georgia, was at the home in Laurinburg, Young said. It was not clear why Huff was at the Laurinburg home.

“Officers responded to the residence and spoke with the homeowner who confirmed that there was a female in the house from Georgia,” Young said. “They made contact with the female checked her ID and confirmed that she had a warrant for murder out of Barrow County, Georgia.”

Huff and her husband, Michael Brent Huff, are sought by Georgia law enforcement for the suspected involvement in the death of a man who went missing in February.

Montez Watson, 32, of Walton County, Ga., was last seen on Feb. 5 in Loganville Ga., but was not reported missing until March 6.

Officials were tipped off about a body and served a search warrant at the couple’s home on Fleeman Road on May 2. The search turned up human remains behind the house.

The body of an unidentified man was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab to be tested and identified.

While deputies were searching the property, the Huffs fled.

The Laurinburg Police Department did not have any information as to the whereabouts of Michael Brent Huff.

Jennifer Louise Huff is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Barrow County.

Anyone with information as to Michael Brent Huff’s location is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3080, extension 3977 or call 911.

City police arrest fugitive at Oak Street residence

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter