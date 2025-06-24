Adell Baldwin

As we bring the 2024–2025 school year to a close, I want to offer a heartfelt thank you to the entire Scotland County community. From the first day of school to the final graduation celebration, this year has been a powerful reminder that Every Step Matters — and every step forward has been made stronger by the support of this incredible community.

At Scotland County Schools, we are grounded in our foundation of Relationships, Instruction, Safety, and Accountability — RISA. These four pillars have guided every decision, every classroom, and every campus this year. We’ve worked hard to build strong connections, deliver high-quality instruction, maintain safe environments, and hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards.

We are a data-driven district, and we celebrate the academic growth we’ve seen in our classrooms. But we also know that no test score can fully capture the depth of dedication, heart, and effort poured into this year by our students and staff. The true measure of success can be seen in the relationships built, the confidence gained, and the resilience shown each day. That kind of impact reaches far beyond numbers—it touches lives in ways that often go unseen but never unfelt.

We are especially thankful to our parents, guardians, and community members who have supported our schools so generously—through school supplies, financial donations, words of encouragement, and, most importantly, your time. Your kindness has been felt not just in large gestures, but also in the small, thoughtful ones. This year, many of you went out of your way to provide meals, snacks, and treats for our staff—simple acts that reminded our educators they are seen, valued, and appreciated. Your support reminds us that we are not doing this work alone, and that we are surrounded by people who care deeply about the future of our children.

To our teachers and staff, thank you for answering the call to serve. Teaching is more than a job—it’s a daily act of love, patience, and perseverance. It’s not always easy, and the challenges are real, but your dedication continues to shape hearts, build character, and plant seeds of hope that will grow for years to come. We are blessed to live in a community that sees and values the work you do—not just for individual students, but for all of Scotland County.

This year’s theme—Every Step Matters—has truly come to life. We’ve seen it in the quiet acts of kindness, the steady progress in learning, and the determination to keep showing up, even when the path wasn’t easy. And through it all, we’ve been reminded that when we walk together with purpose, compassion, and belief in one another—each step leads us exactly where we’re meant to be.

As we pause for a well-deserved summer break, I want to thank you—sincerely—for walking this journey with us. Your support has been both a comfort and a source of strength. We look forward to the steps ahead, knowing we are guided by the right values, the right people, and the unwavering belief that our best days are still to come.

Adell Baldwin is the superintendent of Scotland County Schools.