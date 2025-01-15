It is a new year and the 119th Congress has officially begun. I am honored to continue serving you, representing North Carolina’s new 9th District in Congress. As Fort Bragg’s Congressman, I will continue to be the voice for our veterans, servicemembers, and military families.

I am working to ensure every community in the new district has direct access to the resources and support my office can provide. This includes all or portions of Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, Moore, Hoke, Cumberland, and Chatham Counties.

Previously, I represented all or portions of Lee, Scotland, Harnett, and Richmond Counties. It has been an honor to serve these communities, and I am proud of all we have been able to accomplish together. Rest assured, I will always be your voice.

Now, with control of the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives, Republicans have a generational opportunity to change the direction of our country. This means advancing an agenda to secure our borders, unleash American energy to lower costs, restore law and order, safeguard our freedoms, and make life better for you, and I have already hit the ground running. Last week, I voted for, and the House passed, the Laken Riley Act. One of the horrific consequences of the Biden-Harris Administration’s open border policies was the brutal and preventable murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley by an illegal criminal. This legislation ensures that illegal criminals are swiftly and permanently detained and deported, not released back onto our streets like Laken’s murderer was.

I also cosponsored the REMAIN in Mexico Act, which would restore President Trump’s successful “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy. This bill is a good first step to bringing stability back to our broken immigration system and fixing the border crisis Democrats created. Under President

Trump’s leadership, I will continue working to secure our borders and protect Americans like you.

As your representative, one of my top priorities is to ensure your Second Amendment freedoms are protected. After being sworn into the 119th Congress, I introduced the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act (H.R. 38). This commonsense, bipartisan legislation would ensure that each state’s concealed carry license is valid in every other state. Your right to self-defense does not disappear when crossing invisible state lines, and H.R. 38 guarantees it.

I have proudly championed H.R. 38 each Congress, and I am glad it has received such strong, bipartisan support. I look forward to working with President Trump and my colleagues to get this legislation signed into law.

We have a lot of work ahead to deliver on an agenda that will lower costs, secure the border, and protect our freedoms. Together with President Trump, we will deliver results for folks in our community and across America.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed by the author of this column do not necessarily reflect the views of The Laurinburg Exchange.