Nov. 5, 2024, is a historic day that will always be remembered as the day the American people delivered a resounding mandate — a mandate to get our country back on track.

After nearly four years under the Biden-Harris Administration, it is clear that America is heading in the wrong direction. The failed leadership and disastrous policies of the current administration have left our country, our communities, and our families facing crisis after crisis.

Folks like you are struggling because groceries, gas and utility bills have become unaffordable. Real wages have declined due to inflation, interest rates have soared, and savings accounts have been depleted. Families are too often turning to credit just to make ends meet and those credit cards are now maxed out. This financial hardship is the consequence of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s failed economic policies, and you are at your breaking point.

At the same time, this administration’s open border and amnesty policies have created the worst border crisis in history. Millions of illegal migrants, including gang members and suspected terrorists, have crossed the wide-open southern border. This flood

of illegals has brought deadly fentanyl and criminal activity into our communities. Americans, especially women, don’t feel safe and secure.

These are just a few of the real problems that you are facing because of the Democrats’ failed America Last agenda that they’ve been ramming through Washington for the last four years. But on November 5th, 2024, Americans like you voted to reject radical far-left policies and implement President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

With control of the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives, Republicans can reverse the Biden-Harris Administration’s disastrous policies and restore our country to greatness. Together with President Trump, we will clean up the Democrats’ mess by advancing an agenda that will bring prosperity, security, and stability back to our country.

We will pass legislation to lower prices by getting inflation under control and unleash American energy dominance. We will implement policies to secure America’s southern border, keep our communities safe, and restore law and order. And we will cut costly regulations, rein in out-of-control government spending, and protect you from higher taxes.

House Republicans are ready to get to work fulfilling our promises to you and enacting President Trump’s agenda that puts America

First. The American people gave us a mandate, and we will deliver.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed by the author of this column do not necessarily reflect the views of The Laurinburg Exchange.