LAURINBURG —Scotland senior Emily Sampson had a signing ceremony held for her on Monday afternoon at the Scotland High School media center. Sampson has signed to play softball at Columbia International University (CIU) following her graduation at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

In Sampson’s first year on the varsity team last season, she appeared in 10 games and got two hits, two runs, an RBI and also drew a walk. As for pitching on the mound, she had an ERA of 3.50 and five strikeouts against just one walk over four innings of work during her freshman year on the JV team.

The Scots enjoyed an incredible season as a team in last year, going 19-2 overall and 12-0 against conference opponents with an incredible run differential of +179. They secured the No. 1 seed in the east region of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs while winning their first-round matchup against Swansboro in convincing fashion before narrowly falling to Havelock in the second round of the tournament. Sampson and the rest of the Scots will begin their new season on Feb. 26 in Dunn against Midway, a team they did not face last year.

Congratulations to Emily and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!