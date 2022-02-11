Plastic pollution is poisoning our state. We’ve seen the evidence in the plastic waste that cannot be recycled and harms wildlife and we know that we need to act now to protect our environment and our health.

This massive problem is overwhelming and the solution is not one simple answer. For many years, we’ve pointed at problematic consumer habits or producers failing to deal with the end life of their products. The ongoing tension between local governments and the legislature is only making it worse. Right now, the legality of taxes versus fees is dominating the conversation here in North Carolina.

These questions blur the purpose behind trying to enact these policies.

At the end of the day, we all want a cleaner environment. Both the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association and anti-plastic supporters want to see a North Carolina without single-use plastic pollution that is poisoning our waterways and beaches. North Carolinians don’t want or need so much plastic waste. Unfortunately, the opposition is so strong that finding a solution has become difficult which is why we need to tackle this issue from every angle.

We have a chance to become leaders on plastics pollution and we know that other states are watching the outcome of our decisions. We need Gov. Cooper to take executive action to eliminate plastics in the state government and take the first step in working towards a plastic free future for North Carolina.

Krista Early

Raleigh