Shooting suspect

being sought

RED SORINGS — The Red Springs Police Department along with the Red Springs Area Crime Stoppers program are offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of Michael Jason Blunt, 24.

Blunt, described as a black male from Dillon, South Carolina, is wanted in connection to a shooting Tuesday eveningv in Red Springs.

According to information,t he man sustained injuries from shrapnel that entered through the vehicle’s windshield.

Polices ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blunt to call 910-580-2483 or 910-843-3454. All information that is received will be confidential.

***

Lumbee woman

becomes the first

PEMBROKE — Prospect resident Cassondra L. Woodward Searight has been named the first full-time permanent Diversity and Inclusion officer in the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service.

A member of the Lumbee Tribe, Searight is the granddaughter of the late Clem and Mary Mandy Clark of Prospect, and daughter of the late James and Ruth Carol Woodward. Earlier in her career, she served nearly a decade in the U.S. Navy.

In her new role, Searight will develop and implement a DSS-wide diversity and inclusion strategic plan, provide overall management to help achieve equitable opportunities for DSS employees.

***

Mail service

delays bills

ST. PAULS — Town residents will not be charged late fees for water bills this month because of mail service issues, the interim town administrator said Thursday.

Debra McNeill, interim town administrator and finance director, said “so many people got bills late” and they will not be penalized for it.

The town has experienced mail service issues, and even received mail this week with a January postmark, she said.

***

Crime rates

reported higher

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department reported an increase in violent crime across murder, robbery and rape in 2021.

“Violent crimes, murders, robberies, rapes, assaults, were up quite a bit,” said Chief George Gillenwater. “I know that that is not singular to the city of Rockingham. Those are up across the board nationally. Gun violence, particularly in our youth, is up across the board nationally.”

In 2021, there were six murders, 11 robberies, 5 rapes, 177 assaults, and 170 drug violations within city limits. In 2020, those figures were two murders, three robberies, zero rapes, 110 assaults and 95 drug violations.

From Champion Media reports