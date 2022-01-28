With fond memories of a cheerful, dedicated man

I attended Johnny McInnis’ funeral. People may not know Johnny by name, by many know him by his smile. Johnny graduated from Scotland High School in 1972, then received an Associate Degree in Business Management from Richmond Community College, before proudly serving America in the United States Air Force from Force from 1975-1979. Johnny was a faithful and active member of his church.

As an always cheerful, ever smiling co-manager of the Laurinburg Walmart, Johnny loved his fellow associates, as they loved him. Johnny was a dedicated, efficient worker, always helpful, always friendly, always smiling. If you could not find the item you were looking for, all you had to do was find friendly, courteous, smiling Johnny. His brilliant brain knew were everything was in the store.

The McPhatter Funeral Home Chapel was packed to near capacity. Standing at Johnny’s casket, I was reminded of the many times I had heard people say the deceased did not look like him or herself. Johnny had not lost weight due to a long illness, his facial features were not altered, but to me, Johnny did not look like Johnny. Then I realized, Johnny’s mouth was closed; I had never seen him when he was not happily helping Walmart associates or customers, and always smiling.

Thank you,

Robert C. Currie Jr.

Laurinburg