Fountain of Youth is from our God

The city of St. Augustine, Florida, is home to the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park, a tribute to the spot where Ponce de León was supposed to have landed according to debatable history. People flock from all over the world to find eternal youth in this aquatic miracle.

Growing old used to be an accepted part of life, and people did so gracefully. Not so any longer. We fight with every ounce of our being to look youthful, even as our bodies are growing old as God intended.

Ecclesiastes 3:1 — “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.”

As I grow older, I’ve looked, listened, and studied the thousands of people I have met over the years. The ones that are older and happy seem to use age to their advantage. The wisdom and calmness regarding life allows them to begin to use the time remaining to live for God. They are determined not to lie down and die but to continue to grow in relationships and achievements.

Rather than trying to find a way to extend life in this human flesh, perhaps we should be asking ourselves why God placed humankind on this earth in the first place. The Fountain Youth has been handed to us by our Father. He has offered us eternal life and all we need to do is accept Him as our Lord and Savior.

Thank you, Lord, for the many seasons of life. Thank you for this very season of life that I am enjoying right now, even with struggles involved. I know this is because You are a God of forward movement, and as I find enjoyment in this present season, I know that in the future there will be, “a time for” what You have planned for me next. Praise You Father, Amen.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.