Kudos to all of the Scotland County Parks and Recreation efforts

It was great to read about upgrades to Hammond Park in The Laurinburg Exchange. I wanted to give a shout out to Scotland County Parks and Recreation and Bryan Graham for finding a way to make this happen. The new equipment will be a great outdoor space for children and their parents. The new restrooms and shelter will provide clean facilities for those who visit and a wonderful venue for events.

As a child living close to the park in the early 1960s, I have sweet memories of playing in Hammond Park. There was a great big metal slide that would send you zooming, a tried and true (probably dangerous) merry go round, and monkey bars. It was a wonderful playground. Then all of those things disappeared along with the public swimming pool (where the tennis courts are now). Sadly, I believe those actions were a way to limit access and interactions with people of different races.

How great to see the story come full circle with the Hammond Park Renovation and seeing all the diversity and generosity in those who are helping make it happen! The talk of a public pool has been going on for a long time, and perhaps it will someday come to fruition as well. At least we have a very cool Splash Pad.

Parks and Rec has provided the citizens of Scotland County so many opportunities and facilities through the years for people of all ages, races, genders, physical abilities, and economic backgrounds. They made sports affordable for all children, and I expect they have done more for promoting good race relations and community interactions than any other organization. Maybe that’s because they are all about having FUN! When children are playing on a team together and wearing the same uniform, the only color that matters is the one on the T-shirt.

Mary Harvin McDonald

Laurinburg