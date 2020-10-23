651 cast ballots on Thursday; One-Stop total now 6,135

LAURINBURG — The lines at Precinct 1 in Laurinburg were shorter once again, but One-Stop Early Voting still attracted 651 registered voters on Thursday.

For the eight days of early voting at Scotland County Board of Elections, a total of 6,135 have cast a ballot.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Of those who have cast a ballot during One-Stop voting so far, a total of 3,462 have been Democrats; another 1,166 have been Republican; 1,492 have been unaffiliated; and 10 have been Libertarian.

Also, a total of 2,572 early voters have been black; another 2,894 have been white; 301 have been Native American — 3,439 have been female and 2,429 have been male.

Daily numbers from the first eight days were …

— Thursday, Oct. 15 — 1,114

— Friday — 1,034

— Saturday — 366

— Sunday — 295

— Monday: 989

— Tuesday: 940

— Wednesday: 746

— Thursday: 651

— Total: 6,135

During the third and final week, the One-Stop hours of Monday through Friday will remain 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Early voting is being held at 231 E. Cronly St. in the Annex conference room.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.