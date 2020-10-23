Tuscarora Nation deserves help recovering from centuries of injustice

Are the members of the Tuscarora Nation of North Carolina invisible to the presidential candidates of the United States?

Recent discussions on the acknowledgment of Native American Tribes in NC have made their way into the 2020 presidential election. However, this discussion did not include the broken treaties of the Tuscarora Nation or the Tuscarora People. The Tuscarora Nation is an aboriginal Carolina tribe that has inhabited the Southeast for thousands of years.

The permanent settlement of English colonists in the early 1700s led to the Tuscarora Wars, which resulted in the signing of multiple Tuscarora treaties. The treaties of 1711 with Virginia and the treaties of 1712 and 1714 with North Carolina formally acknowledged the Tuscarora Nation as a sovereign and separate government.

While the colonial wars fractionalized the Tuscarora Nation, bands of the Nation remain and thrive in Robeson County. Although the treaties have been broken for over three centuries, the Tuscarora Nation stands resilient in the face of endless paper and historical genocide. Many political and presidential candidates seem unaware of the presence of the Tuscarora Nation and their place in NC history.

The Tuscarora Nation has received no assistance from local or national departments during the onset of the natural disasters and the world-wide pandemic we are currently experiencing. The reaffirmation of these treaty rights by local and national leaders would help the Tuscarora recover from COVID-19 and address centuries of injustice.

Donnie “Red Hawk” McDowell

Shannon