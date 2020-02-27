Voters see intentions of presidential candidates

In response to Malcolm Doubles’ letter, “Don’t let 2020 presidency to be bought,” on the website Thursday.

Mr. Doubles, states “President Trump has already demonstrated the extent to which such wealth can determine political power. A special prosecutor’s delineation of multiple examples of obstruction of justice could simply be ignored, no one being willing to pursue it. Creating contacts with foreign governments outside the usual State Department channels is accepted as normal.”

Mr. Doubles, are you living in a world of denial or is it Trump Derangement Syndrome? Russian collusion, obstruction of justice, obstruction of Congress, abuse of power, etc. have all turned out to be witch hunt hoaxes against President Trump. Get over it! I think most people can see the real intentions of candidates running for President, regardless of how much money they have.

President Trump’s positive record has proved his intentions.

Mike Johnson

Laurel Hill