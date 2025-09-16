LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots soccer team improved their win streak to six in a row after defeating the Douglas Byrd Eagles 7-2 on Monday.

“We played well enough to win the game,” head coach Jeremy White said. “Some miscues and confusion on defense cost us a couple of goals. But we’re still trying to establish a dominant force in the middle of the field.”

The Scots once again went into another opponent’s house and took it down one goal at a time. Freshman Nathan Ward scored a hat trick, while senior Jake Tew contributed two goals. Sophomores Dakota Locklear and Braden Smith each added one goal. On defense, senior Elijah Kennedy recorded two steals, and senior Chris White made four saves.

“With one more game to go before the start of conference play, we will be looking to finalize all pieces of our game plan,” White said.“Monday games are tough because the boys are coming off the weekend and are unplugged from school and sports. I’m expecting a lot better performance against South View.

The Scots (7-2) will return home to play South View on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.