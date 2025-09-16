LAURINBURG — Fighting Scots players have been named Farm Bureau Player of the Game after standout performances during the team’s win over the Overhills Jaguars on Sept. 12.

Senior running back Tyjurian White earned the Offensive Player of the Game award for the second straight week after rushing for more than 100 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

Junior linebacker Braxton Hildreth was named the Defensive Player of the Game after disrupting the Jaguars’ offense with multiple tackles.

Senior linebacker Kymani Atiles was once again named the Farm Bureau’s Most Valuable Player of the Game, anchoring the defense with consistent tackling and leadership.