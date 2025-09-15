PEMBROKE — They’re creepy, they’re kooky, and they’re headed to the Givens Performing Arts Center at UNC Pembroke on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Audiences can join everyone’s favorite spooky clan as the national Broadway tour of The Addams Family takes the stage.

Coming in on the heels of the second season of “Wednesday,” the third most-watched show in Netflix history, The Addams Family is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family.

The show features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

The Independent calls The Addams Family “A ghoulishly good time!” Based on the bizarre and beloved characters created by Charles Addams, this original story finds the famously macabre Addams family put to the test when outsiders come to dinner, hurling Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Fester, Grandmama and Lurch headlong into a night that will change the family forever.

Tickets range from $45 to $59 for adults and $25 for children.

More upcoming shows at GPAC:

— November 17: A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage — celebrating the 60th anniversary of the beloved TV special!

— November 22: Hollywood actor Keith David — performing an evening of smooth jazz!

— December 4: The UNCP Holiday Extravaganza — UNCP’s annual music fundraiser!

For tickets and the full season lineup, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.