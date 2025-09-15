LAURINBURG — Nothing but Scots football all game long. The Fighting Scots imposed their will on the Overhills Jaguars Friday night, rolling to a 49-26 victory. Tyjurian White spearheaded the effort with five touchdowns and two sacks, marking a night filled with celebration as the Scots improved their record to 3-1 for the season.

“We have to win football games,” head coach Richard Bailey said. “We’re a running football team, and Tyjurian White and the offensive line played outstanding.”

White entering the season has his sights set on reaching 3,000 yards rushing. So far this season, he has lived up to the workhorse role for the Scots offense. On Friday he showcased his versatility on both sides of the ball.

“I’m getting better as the season progresses, and I want teams to know I’m coming,” White said.

Freshman running back Michael McLean contributed two touchdowns on the ground, while senior linebacker Kymani Atiles anchored the defense, contributing to a multitude of tackles.

Riding a two-game win streak, the Scots (3-1) prepare for a showdown on the road against Pinecrest on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

