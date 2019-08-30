Socialist Saul Alinsky’s ‘eight levels of control’ already here

While America slept our country was undermined from within. Now socialism has reared its ugly head in America, the land of the free.

Obviously, Barack and Hillary were only the tip of the mountain of admirers of Socialist Saul Alinsky and of his ideas on “How To Create A Socialist State,” in which he listed “eight levels of control” needed before one could create a socialist state. He was talking about “America,” not one state.

Now some are saying that Alinsky’s “eight levels of control” are well in-place in America today — and most definitely are. Others are still hanging on the outcome of the next, or future, presidential elections.

No.1 on Alinsky’s list was healthcare. He said, “Control health care and you control the people.”

Although he presented himself as a champion of the poor, on No.2, he wanted to “increase the poverty level” because “poor people are easier to control.”

On No.3, he wrote, “increase the debt to an unsustainable level” in “that way” enabling you, “to increase taxes” thereby producing “more poverty.”

Take guns away to “remove people’s ability to defend themselves from the government” is No. 4 on his list. He said, in “that way you are able to create a police state.”

Like most ungodly socialists, Alinsky said, “remove the belief in God from the government and schools.” And “take control of what children learn in school.” He also wrote, think, “Common Core.”

Obviously, while our fathers and us slept, our children, grandchildren, and great-grand- children, are well indoctrinated to be enslaved. As Alinsky wrote in his fifth control, “Take control of every aspect of their lives, (food, housing, and income).”

Wake up, America! Wake up! Remain free!

Manuel Ybarra Jr.

Coalgate, Oklahoma