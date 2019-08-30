There was chatter on social media the other evening after the final vote of the school board. The vote brought very ugliness about those board members who voted to delete the prayer at the beginning of the meeting. Whether it is begun with prayer out loud, it does not mean there is not praying happening silently in the room.

I guess my personal issue is that I know many of the board members and their strong faith. Whether yea or no, did you personally ask them why?

I teach at RCC and have been a blessed faculty member for 15 years. My students at break share the need for an uplifting space. Social media is negative news, television is negative news, which is why most of them are only YouTube and movie-watchers. In my class each student writes on the board a positive quote to motivate, words of peace or make the room into a cohesive force of teamwork like a new family. That’s progress!

Words change the atmosphere, so let’s pass on character, motivation, integrity. Just my thoughts.

Jeanne Hardee

Laurinburg

Editor’s note: The Scotland County Board of Education meetings in 2019 are opened with a moment of silence, rather than a prayer. The board’s Committee of the Whole decision recently was to continue that process.