Photograph alterations represent deceptionat its very worst

The second photo-shopped picture I ever saw was political — candidate Barack Obama refusing to put his hand over his heart and pledge allegiance to our American flag at his first Democratic debate. National media exposed the alteration with before and after pictures the next day, but I know people who still believe the deceptive implication, just as they still believe he was born in Kenya and sworn into the office of chief executive on the Koran.

But now I have seen the epitome of deceptive political alteration of truth!

I saw a Facebook post of Joe Biden in the midst of a crowd inappropriately fondling a little girl. The crowd didn’t see it. Her parents standing with her didn’t see it. But if the post is not altered, there is ample evidence for the child’s parents to bring charges, and Biden to be arrested and prosecuted. Has he been charged? Has he been arrested? Did the camera see what the crowd and the parents did not, or did an expert or experts altar the post?

It is truly tragic to see people post alterations of truth on Facebook for political purposes. But is the greater tragedy people so consumed with hatred that they believe and post altered, absurd impossibilities?

Robert C. Currie Jr.

Laurinburg