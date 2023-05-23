To the editor:

The Arts Council of Scotland County would like to thank everyone who came out to enjoy the Spring Fest activities this past weekend. We are already planning next year’s event with the hopes that the community festival will grow in the number of events and attendance.

The weekend was a joint effort between the City of Laurinburg, Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, Scotland Memorial Foundation and the Arts Council of Scotland County. With collaboration from these community organizations, we were able to bring a variety of activities to Laurinburg including Laurinburg After Five concert, FUNd Run, Student Art Show, and the Spring Art Festival.

The Arts Council would like to thank the businesses that sponsored our Spring Art Festival: Art By Design, City of Laurinburg, Edward Jones – Becca Hughes, First Bank and NC Arts Council. We would also like to thank the donors that graciously gave items for our raffle including Bob’s Jewel Shop, White’s Jewelry, Harley’s Tuxedo, Art By Design, Olivia Fitzgerald, and Alethia Hummel.

As with any large festival there are a number of volunteers to thank including Bob Dean (Committee Chair), Ashley Hunt, Walker McCoy, Chris English, Crawford Fitch, Olivia Fitzgerald, Ellen Smith, Dora Sharber, Shirley McNair, Mary Allison Yancey, Lynn Massey, Ann Todd, Charles Todd, Allen Johnson, Addie Pratt, Paige Pratt, Martha Floyd, Laura Horne, Dave Wells, Janice Liles, Allan Livingston, Wanda Livingston, Gary Gallman, Tim Hummel, Cooper Hummel and the Scotland County Parks and Rec for loaning us picnic tables.

We hope everyone that attended enjoyed their weekend and we look forward to seeing you at future events.

Alethia Hummel

Director of Arts Council of Scotland County