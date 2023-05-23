“It’s indicative of the school district’s support to the families of deployed men and women. As we all know when our military men and women are deployed, their families stay behind. And those families are under a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety, a lot of concern, a lot of worry that a loved one may be in harm’s way. So, for a school district to be recognized by the military and by DPI as being one that takes great care in looking after the students of the deployed men and women, then it is a great honor.” — Robert Logan, interim superintendent of Scotland County Schools, on the school district earning the Purple Star Award.

“Whether it’s your first time or you’re returning, I hope you get a sense of community and family that we have here. Most of us have been or will be affected by cancer. Relay is about taking a proactive approach to saving the lives of loved ones.” — Dr. Stewart Thomas speaks during the launch of Relay for Life in Scotland County.

“North Carolina’s agriculture industry just passed a huge milestone: more than $100 billion in economic impact. Commissioner Troxler set this goal and did everything he could to made it happen, a big testament to the dedication of our hardworking farmers.” — Sen. Thom Tillis, via Twitter.

“With food prices so high now, it makes it tough to operate. But I enjoy doing it, and I wanted to keep serving the community.” — Brent McArthur on taking over the reins of General McArthurs Restaurant, founded by his father.

“I will never ever back down when it comes to women’s health, and that’s what the people of North Carolina want me to do.” — Gov. Roy Cooper on CNN.

“I want to put a different term in your encyclopedia of thinking … I want to use the term, rather than mismanagement, poorly managed or poor decisions made, nothing illegal has taken place with the school district’s funds that staff has been able to, that the leadership has been able to identify at this point.” — Robert Logan, interim superintendent of Scotland County Schools, speaks during a presentation of the school district’s budget.