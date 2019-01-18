In appreciation of previous letter

I want to thank Mr. Lewis of Wagram for his Jan. 17 letter to the editor.

I have been restraining myself from commenting on “Fake News” and the use of the word “collusion;” and the connection of both to the president of the United States. These are my opinions on both. President Trump is the greatest generator of “Fake News” with his use and abuse of data, historical facts, his denial of saying things that he is on record as saying, and his actual knowledge of the daily lives of most Americans.

Concerning the use of the word “collusion,” for much of his first two years in office Trump himself has been the most frequent user of that word. The word has been mentioned over the past few days due to testimony from Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

I do pray for our president at times and for our beautiful country and its residents more often. Since it is obvious that Trump will never change, I am hoping that at some point he will “get out while the getting is good,” but I realize that is highly unlikely.

The president, Pelosi, Schumer, Democrats and Republicans should meet and come to some sort of agreement on our southern border security … instead of casting stones at one another.

Thank you again Mr. John Lewis, The Laurinburg Exchange and its readers.

Stephen Dickens

Laurinburg