CSC offering state-of-the-art chiropractic technology

CareSouth Carolina chiropractic patients have access to a safe, reliable and painless technology that will pinpoint their pain and provide information on the best treatment.

Paraspinal Thermal Imaging is a reliable diagnostic test that measures the infrared heat emitted from the body’s surface without the use of radiation.

Dr. Johnathan Davis, chiropractor, joined the CSC team in May of 2015 after more than six years of -private practice.

He said the process allows him to measure the nerves exiting the spine through a painless scan.

“Every patient gets this scan,” Davis said. “It’s very interesting to see the patient’s complaints and symptoms and see how it correlates on the system. I’m able to perform a scan with this little device and then we can show the results to a patient on a monitor.”

Unlike many other tests, Paraspinal Thermal Imagining is unique in that it displays how the nervous system is functioning. Since the health of the nervous system can determine the health of the body, this examination provides critical information which is vital to your care.

So, how does it work?

As the scanner is run up the patient’s back, it tracks the surface temperature along the spine. Differences in temperature between opposite sides of the spine are compared to establish normal values. The significance of these temperature differences indicate abnormal function in the nervous system.

On the monitor, Dr. Davis can show patients their spine and the indicators of areas with abnormal function through a graph.

The scan is safe for all ages, including children and infants. Scans can be overlaid and compared to show progress.

“This a great tool to help me better understand what’s going on,” Davis said. “We want to give the best care possible and this technology allows us to do just that.”

CareSouth Carolina offers chiropractic services in both the Hartsville and Latta centers.

“There are a lot of people that couldn’t get chiropractic care without CareSouth Carolina,” Davis said. “They can’t afford it and wouldn’t be able to get it otherwise, but we’re able to reach out and offer that to them. To see their faces when things start to get better is really neat. I love getting to connect and serve people, so this has been awesome for me.”

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill. Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans choice provider.

To make an appointment for chiropractic services, call 843-339-5520 for the Hartsville center and 843-627-6252 for the Latta facility.