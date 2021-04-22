Get ready, get set … let’s go

I have met with students, parents, state and local elected officials, community partners, local and state superintendents, civic and business leaders, law enforcement officials, faith-based organizations, institutions of higher education, philanthropic organizations, media outlets, and numerous partners in education to begin cultivating the relationships necessary for a solid foundation for improving the educational outcomes for our students.

I learned that the Scotland County Community consisting of elected officials, leaders of organizations, and citizens care deeply about our children and Scotland County Schools. I confirmed that our employees work hard, are committed to our children and desire to work together to make Scotland County Schools the best choice for our families and employers.

Accordingly, I invite you to review my 100-Days Post Entry Report located on the Scotland County Schools website at www.scotland.k12.nc.us because the post entry report reflect conversations I had with you, the community and observations I made through data analysis and lived experiences over the past three in a half months.

I hope you will receive the report as a prelude to our future work together as we begin a NEW five-year strategic plan and center our efforts around the Whole School, Whole Community, and Whole Child Framework and the Correlates of Effective Schools. Last week Principals, school-level instructional leaders, and district leaders began brainstorming our roadmap for the next five years and this week

Principals are collecting input from teachers. No worries, students, teachers, and community members will have an opportunity to complete a survey and give input April 28 to May 5. I understand that some community members prefer in-person dialogue about the future of our school system, and I am pleased to share that an in-person community forum, following COVID-19 protocols, will take place Tuesday, May 4th, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scotland High School (in the gym).

In the interim, check out the plan on our website and be on the lookout for your digital survey. I hope to hear from you again!

Takeda LeGrand is the superintendent of Scotland County Schools.