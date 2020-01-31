We urge you to help warm some local feet

Nobody wants or likes cold feet.

That’s a true statement for anyone, but for those who are homeless or are in need of many essentials, cold feet often become a challenging part of their daily lives.

We should all be able to help.

The Church Community Services of Scotland County understands exactly how important something like socks can be to those who desperately need them. In many cases, it’s not even a question of comfort — though that, in and of itself, is a good reason to help — but it’s mainly a question of health.

Those in need, especially those who live on the streets, use their feet as a main mode of transportation. You can just imagine how many steps these folks take each and every day, and it’s a lot of punishment on the feet even if they might have a decent pair of shoes.

Socks not only keep feet warm, but among other benefits they protect feet from germs and blisters, protect from feet skin rubbing against shoes, manage moisture and reduces stress on the feet.

While each of us may enjoy a barefoot romp through soft grass or on the beach in the summer, we are certain none w0uld look forward to going sockless 100% of the time all year long.

So in an effort to assist Church Community Services in Scotland County help those folks who need socks, The Laurinburg Exchange will be hosting a community sock drive through Feb. 14. It’s not a coincidence that we will wrap up the drive on Valentine’s Day — we just hope our giving community will have a heart for those who need socks and donate a pair, 10 or more.

The modest goal is 100 pairs of socks, but why not shoot for 500 or 1,000? Scotland County, we think, can do it.

The socks you donate must be new. That’s the only requirement. They can be any size, any color and any design.

The Exchange office has a box in its front office awaiting contributions, and we hope that box fills quickly. If anyone would rather make a monetary contribution, that money will be used to purchase new socks — or, a tax-deductible check can be made out to Church Community Services of Scotland County.

However you decide to donate, we simply hope you will.

Your contribution can be made Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And in advance, we thank you.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The first person who benefits from an act of charity is the benefactor himself — by seeing changes in himself and in his manners, by finding peace, by watching a smile form on the lips of another person.” (Aaidh ibn Abdullah al-Qarhi)