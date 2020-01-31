City manager elected to ElectriCities board

RALEIGH — Laurinburg City Manager Charles Nichols was sworn in to the ElectriCities of North Carolina Board of Directors last week.

ElectriCities is a nonprofit agency that serves public power communities in the state along with South Carolina and Virginia. More than 70 municipal electric systems provide public power to more than 500,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Nichols has been working with ElectriCites for the past six and one-half years since taking on the position of city manager, but was surprised when he was elected via the majority vote.

“I was nominated and voted in by the 32 cities on the Eastern side back at the December meeting,” Nichols said. “It was an honor and a surprise when I was nominated and voted in … but I’m excited to continue the great work of past members with ElectriCities.”

On Jan. 24, Nichols was sworn in at the Raleigh Office along with five others including from the city of Gastonia, city of Statesville, the Greenville Utilities Commission and Fayetteville PWC.

Now, Nichols will work with other 13 directors from across the state comprising of the two branches of ElectriCities, NCEMPA and NCMPA1. This includes going to Raleigh once a month for a meeting along with the going to Wilson once a month for the NCEMPA meeting as he has been for the past few years.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_charles-nichols-2.jpg