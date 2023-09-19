LAURINBURG — Financial Advisor Becca Hughes, of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Scotland County, has received the Certified Financial Planner, or CFP, certification granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Becoming a CFP professional expands a financial advisor’s knowledge base in the areas of financial management, tax-sensitive investment strategies, retirement savings, insurance planning, education planning and estate considerations.

In addition to the education and examination components of certification, Hughes also has committed to abiding by the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.

Edward Jones is a financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in client assets under care at the end of June 2023.