House bill passes after amendment to include Tribe’s federal recognition

WASHINGTON — Full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe came one step closer on Wednesday when the Lumbee Fairness Act was attached to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed the House of Representatives.

The NDAA will now move to the U.S. Senate.

“I want to thank the White House legislative team, following the directions of President Trump, and Congressman David Rouzer and his staff for leading this effort to be included on the NDAA,” Tribal Chairman John Lowery said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. “I also want to thank Congressmen Rouzer, Mark Harris, Addison McDowell, and Tim Moore for speaking on behalf of the bill while on the floor. Thank you for the strong bi-partisan support from the NC delegation as both Republicans and Democrats voted unanimously to support our bill.”

President Trump’s White House legislative team worked closely with House leadership and Rouzer (R-NC7) to ensure the Lumbee Tribe had the bipartisan support needed to pass the bill, a press release by the Lumbee Tribe said.

“Today marks a historic effort not just for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, but for justice long overdue,” said Rouzer, whose district includes some eastern and northern parts of Robeson County. “I’m proud to stand with the Lumbee people as the House passed legislation to grant them full recognition. This is about dignity, opportunity, and honoring the rich heritage of one of North Carolina’s proudest communities. I want to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for this vote to bring the Lumbee people one step closer to receiving the same rights and protections as every other federally recognized tribe across the country. I look forward to the Senate’s consideration.”

Harris (R-NC8), whose district includes southern, western and central parts of Robeson County, says the Lumbee has been unjustly denied full federal recognition to receive federal services like their tribal counterparts, the Tribe’s release said.

“I am deeply honored to be a voice for the thousands of patriotic Lumbees across my district and North Carolina,” said Harris. “That’s why as one of my first actions in Congress, I introduced the Lumbee Fairness Act — and now we are moving it across the finish line as part of the NDAA,” said Representative Harris. “Let’s get it done and sent to President Trump’s desk.”

Rouzer spoke on the House floor on Wednesday as he presented the proposed amendment to the chamber.

“Despite their long history and cohesive culture, Lumbee have never had access to the same federal benefits enjoyed by every other federally recognized tribe during what’s referred to as the termination era,” Rouzer said. “Congress passed the Lumbee Act of 1956 recognizing the tribe, yet denying them the federal rights and protections afford to other federally recognized tribes.”

The NDAA passed the House of Representatives by a largely partisan 231-196 vote, led by the Republican majority. The amendment to add the Lumbee Fairness Act to the House’s NDAA bill, however, was unanimous, according to Lowery.

“We have been here before with passage in the House and we still have to complete the job of passing the Senate, but the victory with a unanimous vote, without opposition, is a good sign of things to come,” Lowery’s social post stated. “Thank you to everyone who has helped and continues to help with this effort. From all the tribal partners, to the many members of our advocacy team, to the Lumbee’s and our friends from all over the country that chimed in with their local representatives, thank you. Now, on to the United States Senate.”

Lumbee leaders will now work with North Carolina’s U.S. Senators Ted Budd and Thom Tillis, both Republicans, to move the legislation forward, the Tribe’s press release states.

The current version of the Lumbee Fairness Act was introduced on Jan. 16 by Harris, Rouzer and North Carolina’s U.S. senators Ted Budd and Thom Tillis, both Republicans; it has remained in committee in the months since. Previous versions of the bill have passed the House of Representatives; this includes a version passed 311-96 in the House in the last term of Congress, but that bill was not voted on in the Senate before the session expired.

Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 23, just three days into his term, directing his administration to support full federal recognition and seek ways for that to be accomplished. However, after the Lumbee Act of 1956 granted the Tribe partial recognition, but not full federal recognition, there is no process besides congressional action which can be used for the Tribe to earn full federal recognition.

Rouzer said that bills to grant the Lumbee Tribe full federal recognition have been introduced over 30 times since 1956, and that 23 other tribes have earned recognition through congressional action since 1978.

Despite the legislative hurdles the Tribe has typically encountered in this process, however, Lowery says he believes that full federal recognition will ultimately be granted.

“We have been here before, as our bill has passed the House numerous times, and I remain cautiously optimistic that we will finally achieve our goal of full Federal recognition,” Lowery said.

