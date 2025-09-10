LAURINBURG — For the Scots softball team, the 2024-25 season wasn’t just about winning games; it was about excelling on every level. After putting together a stellar 29-3 season, going a perfect 12-0 in conference play, and capturing their first-ever regional championship, the entire 2025 Scotland High varsity softball team was named 2024-25 Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete All Americans.

The honorees include Annagrace Adkins, Terralynn Edwards, Addison Johnson, Khloe Radford, Marissa Smith, Dawson Blue, Ramsey Hale, Addison Lewis, Addison Ratley, Avery Stutts, Arianna Brigman, Kinsey Hamilton, Carleigh Nolan and Emily Sampson.