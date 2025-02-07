LAURINBURG — One teen has been arrested and one is wanted, both in connection to the Jan. 24 murder of 17-year-old Jasmine Smith.

SWAT for the Laurinburg Police Department and Scotland County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Friday at 5000 block of Crestline Road in Laurinburg after obtaining warrants for the arrest of 18-year-old Jordan Ray Jacobs, who lived at the residence, according to information provided by the LPD. Officers searched but were unable to locate Jacobs, however, the investigation led to a secondary residence on Pea Bridge Road, Laurinburg.

Both SWATs then proceeded to a residence on Pea Bridge Road, Laurinburg, where they located Jacobs without further incident, according to the LPD. Jacobs was transported to the Laurinburg Police Department where he was processed and then transported to the Scotland County Detention Facility. Jacobs is charged with first-degree murder.

Warrants have also been obtained for Isaiah 19-year-old Ja’Resse Patterson of the 8000 block on Hasty Road in Laurinburg for first-degree murder, according to police. Patterson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Patterson is directed not to approach but to contact 9-1-1 or the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. One can also download the free mobile app P3Tips.com; visit www.scotlandcountycs.com; or call 910-266-8146 to submit information. A cash reward of up to $1,000 will be given if the tip leads to an arrest.

According to the LPD, officers responded to the 300 block of E. Vance Street in reference to a person shot on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located a female lying in the front yard of a residence unresponsive. Scotland County EMS responded and pronounced the female deceased. The female was later identified as Smith as the victim.

“Laurinburg Police Department would like to thank the public for all the information and tips particularly leads offered by Scotland Crimestoppers in assistance in solving this homicide,” a department spokesperson wrote in a statement. “Laurinburg Police Department would also like to thank the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office SWAT for their assistance in apprehending Jacobs and their continued support in locating and apprehending Patterson.”