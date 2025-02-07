LAURINBURG —Scotland senior Ji’San McPhatter announced his commitment to play football at Division II Elizabeth City State University beginning in the fall of 2025 on his X account Thursday night. McPhatter has been the Scots’ starting quarterback for the past two seasons after former Scotland starter Carter Revelle transferred to Eastern Randolph ahead of McPhatter’s junior season.

McPhatter led the Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) with 1,715 passing yards and had 18 total touchdowns (two rushing) with just two interceptions in his first season as Scotland’s starting quarterback. He would back up his junior season success during his senior year, throwing for 1,912 yards and 16 touchdowns against five interceptions with a completion percentage of 58.1% and a QB rating of 105.8 while also adding 13 rushing touchdowns and 289 rushing yards during the 2024 season. McPhatter was named to the SAC all-conference team during both seasons.

The Vikings are coming off of a 3-7 campaign in 2024, which ended with a 27-21 road victory over Bluefield State University. The team’s full 2025 schedule has not been released as of this writing, though they are set to head to Hampton University on Sept. 6, meaning there is a possibility for McPhatter to face Scotland teammate Keyshaun McQueen, who recently signed with the Pirates.

Congratulations to McPhatter and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!