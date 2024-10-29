LAURINBURG —A Wagram man has been arrested and charged in connection to an arson that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter in Laurinburg.

John Willie Lewis, 34, of Hillcreek Road, Wagram, is charged with burning a commercial structure while occupied.

Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department as well as Laurinburg Fire Department responded on Monday at approximately 10:30 a.m. to the Walmart on the 901 US 401 bypass in reference to a male starting fires inside of Walmart, according to the Laurinburg police. Upon arrival, the Laurinburg Fire Department found heavy smoke inside Walmart and the Fire Suppression System activated.

One associate told The Laurinburg Exchange Monday that someone set fire to clothing and then fled the scene.

“It’s on fire fire,” said the Walmart associate.

The associate said that she and her fellow employees struggled to evacuate the business.

“They didn’t want to leave their groceries,” she said.

All fires were extinguished and no injuries were reported, according to the LPD.

An investigation began showing the suspect setting multiple fires inside Walmart. Through investigation techniques and multiple agencies from local, state and federal, the suspect was quickly identified as Lewis, according to the LPD. Lewis was later located at his residence and apprehended without incident. Lewis was to be transported to Scotland County Jail, LPD stated Monday.