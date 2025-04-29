LAURINBURG —Rep. Garland Pierce submitted the following statement in response to the news of the closing of St. Andrews University on Saturday:

“I was as shocked and saddened as you were to hear the news on Friday that St. Andrews University is scheduled to close on May 5th.

“Since the announcement, my office has been in touch on a daily basis with students, families, university personnel, and alumni. We have known for a long time that St. Andrews is an important regional hub. It is clear from hearing these individual stories that it has been more than that – it has been a source of opportunity and hope for generations of people in our region, and it is beloved by its alumni across the nation.

“University students, faculty, and staff are understandably afraid of what this decision could mean for their futures. I have spoken with dozens of alumni and stakeholders who have offered support to St. Andrews. I have also spoken with the Governor’s office and the Department of Commerce, which will be holding a Rapid Response event on Wednesday 4/30 to provide resources to university personnel.

“In the meantime, in his announcement last week, university president Tarun Malik published a list of institutions across the state that are offering transfer credits for students who were enrolled at St. Andrews. That list can be found here.

“For employees, please note that prior to the closing, my office has been working separately with the Department of Commerce to organize a regional hiring event. That event has been scheduled for June 28th at Scotland High School from 10am-3pm.

“I stand firmly with the many St. Andrews students, alumni, and faculty who see the tremendous value the institution provides to Scotland County and our region. Please know that I intend to stay in touch daily with university and state officials to provide whatever legislative support I can.

“Sincerely, Rep. Garland E. Pierce”