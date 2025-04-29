LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots softball team will host the Richmond Raiders in the semifinals of the Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) Tournament on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Scotland High School. Richmond was able to punch their ticket to the second round with an 8-4 victory over Pinecrest at home on Monday night. The Scots as the No. 1 seed got a bye and have been off since their 10-0 victory in the Robeson Cunty Slugfest Championship Game over East Columbus last Tuesday night at Fairmont High School.

Scotland took both matchups against Richmond this season, having taken the first game in Rockingham back on March 25 in a 15-0 final as well as the second contest at home 15-0 on April 17. Three Scots had multiple RBIs in their most recent matchup, led by Ramsey Hale with four, Emily Sampson with three and Addison Johnson with two while Johnson (three), Dawson Blue (two), Sampson (two) and Hale (two) were the four Scotland batters with multiple hits. Avery Stutts pitched all four innings on the mound and had 11 strikeouts against no walks while allowing just two hits and throwing 55 pitches (43 strikes) to the 16 batters she faced.

Should Scotland emerge victorious against Richmond for a third time this season, they will host the victor of the Union Pines @ Hoke County contest in the Championship Game on Thursday night. They beat both teams in both regular season matchups.