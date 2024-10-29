HAMLET — The Richmond Community College Foundation held a signing recently for a new scholarship that will be awarded to students pursuing a career in education.

The Lindy and Claudia Cockman family established the Roberta Clyde Edwards Gore Endowment for Future Teachers in memory of Cockman’s mother, who was a fourth-grade teacher for more than 40 years in Richmond County.

“My mother was an extraordinary teacher and a very hard teacher. She was actually known as ‘Old Lady Gore,’” Mrs. Cockman said with a chuckle. “My mother loved to find students with promise. She protected them and took care of them, and she taught them well.”

Mrs. Cockman said establishing this scholarship at RichmondCC to honor her mother’s memory felt like the right thing to do.

“This job of teaching fourth grade was her life,” Mrs. Cockman said. “I hope this scholarship will be successful and will benefit those who want to do what Mama did.”

Mrs. Gore graduated from Duke University and moved to Rockingham when she was 20 years old. She began her teaching career at LJ Bell Elementary School, where she was a founding teacher. During that time, she met and married Daniel L Gore II.

In the latter part of her teaching career, she taught fourth grade at the Leak Street School. Prior to retirement, she was recognized as the Richmond County Teacher of the Year.

“Mrs. Gore had a passion for learning and education, and she understood the importance of both not only for herself, but most importantly for others,” said Dr. Hal Shuler, Associate Vice President of Development. “The Roberta Clyde Edwards Gore Endowment Scholarship will serve to help future teachers develop their careers and touch the lives of many students for many years to come.”

Recipients of the scholarship must be enrolled in a program at RichmondCC that supports completion of four-year degrees leading to certification as an elementary school teacher. Preference will be given to students planning to teach in Richmond County schools.

“You had a lot of places that you could have memorialized your mother, and we’re very grateful that you chose us,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “We are going to make sure it goes to good purposes.”