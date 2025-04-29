LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games on Monday, April 28 in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Games were not played last week but resumed on Monday and will continue for the next three weeks until the week of Monday, May 19, when there will be a week off for EOG’s and the Spring Plate Sale. Results from Monday’s games can be found below:

Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Miyako played Johnson Brothers

PCI played JPH Logging

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Ned’s Pawn def. Lucas Sales and Service 17-4

Leading Hitters for Ned’s- Easton with a home run, for Lucas- Buie

Edward Jones def. Harley’s Tuxedo 7-6

Leading Hitters for Jones- Reece, for Harley’s- Buie

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Doug’s Tire def. Tier One 14-2

Leading Hitters for Doug’s Tire- Colton, Bradley and Seth, for Tier One- Grayson, Baxley and Maverick

One Hour Heating and Air def. Earl’s Electrical 10-5

Leading Hitters for One Hour- Josiah and Kyron, for Earl’s- Harlan and Wesley Clark

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play

Realty World 8U Softball

Hayes Forest Products def. Weichert Realty 5-3

Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hanlon Hayes, M Clark, L Lewis, for Weichert- Kenslee and Brynlee

Weichert Realty def. Scotland County Sheriff’s 11-3

Leading Hitters for Weichert- Kynslee, Brynlee, Rylie, for Sheriff’s- Penny, Grimsley and Riley

Quality Oil def. State Farm 3-2

Leading Hitters for Quality- H Barmet, S Cromartian, for State Farm- F Deese and R Kempton

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball

Tier One def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 11-3

Leading Hitter Tier One- Kathryn Cogle, for Lbg Auto- Aarolyn Holloman

Knights of Columbus def. Be Relentless 7-6

Leading Hitters for KOC was Lana Lucas, for Be Relentless- Preslie Carlisle