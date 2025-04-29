LAURINBURG —Bear Hughes provided results from Optimist Games on Monday, April 28 in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Games were not played last week but resumed on Monday and will continue for the next three weeks until the week of Monday, May 19, when there will be a week off for EOG’s and the Spring Plate Sale. Results from Monday’s games can be found below:
Railroad Bar and Grill 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Miyako played Johnson Brothers
PCI played JPH Logging
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Ned’s Pawn def. Lucas Sales and Service 17-4
Leading Hitters for Ned’s- Easton with a home run, for Lucas- Buie
Edward Jones def. Harley’s Tuxedo 7-6
Leading Hitters for Jones- Reece, for Harley’s- Buie
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Doug’s Tire def. Tier One 14-2
Leading Hitters for Doug’s Tire- Colton, Bradley and Seth, for Tier One- Grayson, Baxley and Maverick
One Hour Heating and Air def. Earl’s Electrical 10-5
Leading Hitters for One Hour- Josiah and Kyron, for Earl’s- Harlan and Wesley Clark
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play
Realty World 8U Softball
Hayes Forest Products def. Weichert Realty 5-3
Leading Hitters for Hayes- Hanlon Hayes, M Clark, L Lewis, for Weichert- Kenslee and Brynlee
Weichert Realty def. Scotland County Sheriff’s 11-3
Leading Hitters for Weichert- Kynslee, Brynlee, Rylie, for Sheriff’s- Penny, Grimsley and Riley
Quality Oil def. State Farm 3-2
Leading Hitters for Quality- H Barmet, S Cromartian, for State Farm- F Deese and R Kempton
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 10U Softball
Tier One def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 11-3
Leading Hitter Tier One- Kathryn Cogle, for Lbg Auto- Aarolyn Holloman
Knights of Columbus def. Be Relentless 7-6
Leading Hitters for KOC was Lana Lucas, for Be Relentless- Preslie Carlisle