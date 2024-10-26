LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots football team defeated Lee County by a score of 56-43 in their home finale on Friday night at Scotland High School. Scotland moves to 4-5 (3-2 in conference games) on the season with the victory while the Yellow Jackets fall to 4-5 (1-4 against conference opponent) with the loss. The 56 points scored by the Scots was the most they’ve scored all season and tied for the most Lee County has allowed in a game this year.

Quarterback Ji’San McPhatter and wide receiver Quatavius Everette connected on a pair of touchdown passes in the first half of the game with fellow receiver Dajuan Gibson also catching an 83-yard touchdown pass from McPhatter during the first 24 minutes of action. Running back Tyjurian White recorded a 91-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Shylan Harrell nabbed an interception for the Scotland defense.

The Scots will head on the road next week for a date with archrival Richmond in their regular season finale. Scotland will be playing for an automatic 3A postseason berth in a hostile environment against the Raiders, who will enter the matchup at 7-2 (5-0 in conference play) on the season and on top of the conference standings. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.