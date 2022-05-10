LAURINBURG — Scotland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Whit Gibson announced today that Champion Homes Builders has chosen Scotland County for their newest facility in North Carolina. Champion Home’s investment of $18.7 million, the hiring of 182 new fulltime jobs exhibits Scotland County’s pledge to attract jobs for our citizens.”

Jim Willis, Mayor of the City of Laurinburg stated “Lauirnburg City Council and staff are excited about this new opportunity for our community. Our partnership with SCEDC is active and ongoing while we all work to grow our economy and create jobs. The City stands ready to continue improvements in our infrastructure to fully support existing and future business and industry.”

Champion Home Builders, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation, was founded in 1953 and specializes in a wide variety of factory-built solutions including manufactured and modular homes, park model, and modular buildings. Skyline Champion operates 41 manufacturing facilities throughout North America. Champion’s project in Laurinburg will expand and upgrade a facility currently operated by a competitor that’s exiting the industry, retaining existing jobs at the site in addition to the new jobs being announced today.

“With Laurinburg, in addition to our other North Carolina campuses, we are better able to serve customers throughout the region with cost effective, streamlined product offerings that are greatly needed in the current economic environment,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. “We are honored that the Manis family trusted us to continue and expand the business they initially started in 1983.”

Mark Ward, Director of Economic Development stated, “We welcome Champion Home Builders, Inc. to Scotland County, I look forward to working with their staff in assisting their growth and expanding job opportunities in our county. I also would like to personally thank Representative Garland Pierce and Senator Tom McInnis for their support and efforts. Other partners that also assisted are Richmond Community College, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and North Carolina Department of Commerce.

“This is exciting news for Scotland County! Thank for our Economic Development Director and S.C.E.D.C. who continue to work hard to make these opportunities happen for Scotland County. By Champion Home Builders making this announcement it shows that Scotland County is well positioned to attract new business and help existing business to grow.” Representative Garland Pierce.

“I am very excited for the citizens in Scotland County with the announcement of Champion Home Builders creating 182 new jobs paying an average of $41,700 a year. Our local leaders are working hard to moving Scotland County in the right direction.” Senator Tom McInnis

“Projects such as this would not be come to fruition without the support of our community and elected officials.” stated Mark Ward the Economic Development Director. “Attracting new industry and jobs for our community continues to be our primary goal and I am thankful to work with a Board whose planned efforts to diversify our economic development approach of attracting, retaining and expansion of businesses is moving in the right direction” added Ward.