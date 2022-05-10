Monday:

Arson

A Pitt Street resident reported that someone set their vehicle on fire. Police said the vehicle was unoccupied at the time. There are no suspects and the case is still under investigation.

Vandalism

A resident of South Pine Street reported that someone threw paint all over their vehicle.

Break-in

Aresident of Willow Drive reported that someone entered their vehicle and took a touchscreen radio system and three in-car TVs. The vehicle was unsecured

Larceny

An unknown person siphoned gasoline out of two Department of Social Services vehicles.

Arrest:

Roshonda McNair , 27, of Carver Street, charged with DWI, released on a $200 bond.

Casey Clark, 32, of Gibson, charged with bringing a weapon onto school campus and communicating threats, released on a written promise to appear.

Sunday:

Arrest:

William McDonald Jr., 24, of Douglas Street, charged with carrying a concealed weapon, released on a written promise to appear.

Kidjah Ingram, 28, of Knox Street, warrant out of Fayetteville for robbery with a dangerous weapon, warrant out of Aberdeen for habitual larceny, failed to appear in Scotland County court, warrant for simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, felony larceny, jailed under a $78,000 bond.

Larceny

A resident of R Graham Street reported that a license plate was taken from a vehicle.

Shooting

Someone shot into an occupied vehicle on Produce Market Road. One adult was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Break-in

A resident of Terrace Circle reported that someone entered their vehicle and stole a white gold ring. The vehicle was not secured.

Break-in

Someone broke into a storage building on Jackson Street and took two Ar-15 guns and a Taurus 9mm gun.

Saturday

Arrest

Quinten Blue, 26, of Wagram, charged with resist, delay and obstruction, jailed under a $500 bond.

Friday

Break-in

A student at St. Andrews University reported that someone broke into their vehicle through the front windshield and took an unknown amount of money from the center console.

Vandalism

A St. Andrews University student said someone broke the rear window out of their vehicle.

Fraud

A resident of Cameron Drive said he paid $7,600 to a suspect who he believed was going to fix his computer.

Break-in

A resident of Kiser Road reported that someone entered the home and took an Apple watch, Playstation 5, wireless headset and Playstation controller.

Break-in

Someone broke into a storage building on Hasty Road and stole four rims, one Air Jordan shoe and one Gucci shoe.

The suspect gained entry by forcing the front door open.

— Reports from The Laurinburg Police Department