LAURINBURG — Sunday after noon turned deadly when a Laurinburg teenager was found dead in an apartment are between Phritz and Pitt streets.

Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department were called at about 3:30 p,.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.

According to Capt. Chris Young, officers observed a crowd running toward an area between the apartments.

“There, officers located a male juvenile, later identified as Zimek Roquis-Houston Berry, 17, of Laurinburg lying on the ground (and) unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds,” he stated in a press release. “EMS arrived and pronounced Berry deceased.”

There was no information about potential suspects given.

Anyone with information about the shooting death of Berry is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

