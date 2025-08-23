LAURINBURG — Scotland Health will expand its specialty care services in September with the addition of Dr. Sanjay P. Shah, MD, FCCP, a board-certified pulmonologist who is also certified in sleep medicine, critical care and internal medicine. He will begin seeing patients at Scotland Pulmonology, 601 Lauchwood Drive.

Shah has more than 28 years of experience diagnosing and managing pulmonary and sleep disorders, including sleep apnea, COPD, asthma, pulmonary hypertension, interstitial lung disease and lung cancer. He is trained in interpreting sleep studies, pulmonary function tests and managing ventilator-dependent patients.

He earned his medical degree from Government Medical College in Surat, India, and completed residency and fellowship training in internal medicine, pulmonary disease and critical care medicine at Catholic Medical Centers of Brooklyn and Queens and Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Shah has served as medical director at multiple sleep centers and as an attending physician at the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus since 2000.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Shah to our medical staff,” said Dr. Shelly Lowery, chief medical officer at Scotland Health. “His extensive experience and dedication to patient care will be a tremendous asset to our community and a vital resource for those managing chronic respiratory conditions and sleep conditions.”

Shah is a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians and a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Medical Association. He and his wife have two children.

Appointments with Shah can be scheduled by calling 910-504-8535.