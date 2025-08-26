LAURINBURG — A Sunday afternoon shooting in Laurinburg left a 34-year-old man injured and police filing attempted murder charges against a Maxton man, according to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department.

Around 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 24, Laurinburg officers responded to the 300 block of Pitt Street after reports of gunfire. Police said Cedric Henderson, 34, of Laurinburg, had been shot and transported by private vehicle to Scotland Memorial Hospital. Henderson was later reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators identified the suspect as Ezekiel Tyrese McLean, 26, of Croom Road in Maxton. Warrants were issued for McLean on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

At the time of the investigation, McLean was considered armed and dangerous and believed to be in the Laurinburg or Maxton area.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Laurinburg Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Scotland Crimestoppers, where rewards of up to $1,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.