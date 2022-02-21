UNCP hires new vice chancellor

PEMBROKE — Gabe Eszterhas, CPA, a senior-level finance and accounting executive with 20 years of higher education experience and a proven track of success in central offices and academic divisions, has been named vice chancellor for Finance and Administration at The University of North Carolina of Pembroke.

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings made the announcement on Friday after the unanimous vote by the board of trustees supporting the recommendation by Cummings and a search committee led by Dick Christy, director of Athletics.

Eszterhas has spent the majority of his career in higher education, most recently at Florida Atlantic University, where he serves as senior associate dean for Finance for the College of Medicine. He was responsible for a $70 million budget and oversight of all finance processes and management of all clinical service contracts, information technology and the Clinical Skills Simulation Center. During his tenure, medical student tuition revenue increased by 22% over three years without increasing the tuition rate.

Prior to FAU, he served as associate vice president and controller at the University of Miami which boasted annual revenues of $3 billion and 15,700 employees.

****

Teen dies in single-vehicle crash

LUMBERTON — A Creedmoor teen died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on N.C. 72 about 4.2 miles east of Lumberton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper M.J. Miles responded Thursday about 9:14 p.m. to the crash, according to a NCSHP official.

Kathryn Hunt, 19, died after the 2005 Toyota passenger car she was operating traveled off the roadway to the right, then off the roadway to the left after she overcorrected. The vehicle then struck a tree, according to the NCSHP. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Hunt was not wearing a seat belt, but was not ejected, according to the Highway Patrol. Impairment was not suspected.

***

Teen faces murder charges in double homicide

FAIRMONT — A 19-year-old Fairmont resident has been charged with murder in connection with a double homicide, according to the Fairmont chief of police.

Semaj Cortez Lin Bethea was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards.

Bethea was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond for the murder charges and a $50,000 bond for the shooting into an occupied vehicle charge, he said.

The arrest is connected to a double homicide investigation involving Caleb Hunt and Jonathan Lowery Jr. which occurred on Oct. 30, 2021, he said.

***

Gun discovered in student’s book bag

ELLERBE — A handgun was discovered in a student’s book bag during a safety search at Ellerbe Middle School Friday morning, following a threat made on Thursday.

The safety search was prompted by the threat the previous day and involved law enforcement checking students’ bags using metal detectors. Parents were notified of the threat on Thursday through a text message by Principal Melvin Ingram. A second message was sent following the discovery of the gun.

It’s unclear what actions have been taken against the student who brought the gun. Law enforcement do not release names of juveniles accused of a crime.

From Champion Media reports