LAURINBURG — It’s more than just a game. When Richmond High meets Scotland High School, it is set for one of the fiercest rivalries in North Carolina. On Monday night, Richmond High soccer programs came out on top, defeating Scotland High in a hard-fought contest that brought aggression, pride and county bragging rights.

Junior Varsity

The Fighting Scots junior varsity soccer team is improving game by game. Coming off an embarrassing defeat versus St. Pauls, a match that was mercy ruled in the first half, head coach Jeremy White guaranteed fans would see a different junior varsity team against archrival Richmond High, whom the junior varsity Scots had not faced in the last four years. And while progress was shown, the scoreboard was unchanged.

For the first time this season, the Scots found the back of the net, with sophomore Dakota Locklear tying the game at one apiece. Unlike their previous match, the Scots demonstrated true determination, resulting in verbal altercations between both teams, prompting referees to intervene and separate players.

“We used it as motivation,” head coach Jeremy White said after the game. “We had a chance to do something that hasn’t been done, and that was to defeat Richmond.”

Though the Scots showed fight and passion, this team is still in the early stages of becoming a serious contender. For most of the night, Richmond held the game under control, going into halftime leading 3-1. In the second half, Richmond kept their foot on the gas, scoring three goals, while the Scots struggled to create offense, ultimately falling 6-1, resulting in the Scots’ second straight loss.

“The JV team played really well,” White said. “They were mercy ruled last week and gave up nine goals, but against Richmond, they gave up only six goals and put a goal on the board. We’re still early in the season, and we still are getting better.”

With an 0-3 record staring them in the face, the junior varsity Scots will have a long layoff before their game against Douglas Byrd at home on Sept. 2 at 5 p.m., as they seek their first win of the season.

Varsity

It’s been 14 years since the Scotland Fighting Scots last defeated Richmond High in soccer, dating back to Oct. 24, 2011, when the Scots won 6-1 on home turf. The team was coming off a victory last week over Seventy-First — their first win in 358 days. This year’s Scots believed they had what it took to break the decade-long streak.

“We came into this game with the mindset of looking to change history,” White said. “In the past 14 years we haven’t beaten Richmond in soccer.”

Carrying the energy from their recent win, the Scots gave Richmond all they could handle in the first half. Fans saw a true rivalry game, full of school spirit. Whether it was fans arguing with each other or players getting into physical altercations, the night was set for a physical match.

“That’s Scotland and Richmond for you; it adds to the excitement of this rivalry,” White said, smiling.

The Scots would get on the board first late in the first half and would carry their lead into halftime. Coming out of the break, the game was an offensive showdown that the Scots could not match. Though the Scots led at a point in the second half 2-1, it never seemed as if the Scots had control of the game.

“We struggled to match their aggression in the second half, and they [Richmond] played as if they needed a win,” White said. “We didn’t leave everything on the field.”

Richmond rallied off two goals early in the second half and played ferocious defense to keep the Scots from tying the game. The Scots would go down in the final seconds 3-2, putting their record at 1-2.

Just three weeks into the season, White has already made two bold guarantees. Following their season-opening loss against St. Paul, White declared, “We’re definitely going to win against Seventy-First,” and the Scots delivered on that promise, securing their first victory of the season.

After their game versus Seventy-First, White guaranteed a win over Richmond: “We’re ready for Richmond, and I guarantee a win over them.” Well, so far White is one for two on guarantees.

Looking ahead, the Scots will match up against Seventy-First on the road, and White isn’t shying away, stating, “Seventy-First is looking for a win, and they’re going to have their fans but they’re going to need more than that if they want to stop this train.”

Varsity Scots will have a quick turnaround as they go on the road for the first time this season in a rematch versus Seventy-First on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.

