LAURINBURG — At Monday’s Scotland County Board of Education meeting, the district recognized key players for the school system.

The first Key Player Award was presented to officer Larry Bowman, Neil Baldwin and Michael Riles for securing a $500,000 grant from Community Oriented Policing Services, a division of the US Department of Justice.

“This will allow our operations team to enhance Scotland County schools security,” Dave Wells, Scotland County Schools communications specialist, said at the meeting.

Board Chairman Rick Singletary called the grant “absolutely amazing.”

The next Key Player Award was given to Adam McCaskill, a teacher at Sycamore Lane Primary School.

“In his nomination letter, principal Dr. Elisabeth Harrell, stated Mr. McCaskill is the true definition of a team player. Two years ago, Mr. McCaskill student taught in our PE program and we knew he’d be a perfect addition to our little bucks family. Mr. McCaskill does not seek promotion and says that he leads from the shadows,” Wells said.

But McCaskill’s impact and leadership can be felt throughout the school, the letter went on to say.

