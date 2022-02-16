MAXTON — The Southeastern Community Action Partnership will be able to better reach Maxton residents after a move made Tuesday by commissioners.

During the regular business meeting, the town’s governing board voted without discussion to approve the town entering into a lease agreement with the nonprofit. The agreement is that the nonprofit will occupy a suite in a town-owned building at 301 N. Florence St., at no charge for a year, according Town Manager Angela Pitchford.

According to the partnership’s website, the nonprofit is geared toward aid in improving the education, economic opportunities, living environment and general welfare of the people; addressing study problems involved in improving education, economic opportunities, living environment and general welfare; as well as creating and recommending programs or projects or activities toward the solution of such problems for people of all ages living in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Hoke, Pender, Robeson, and Scotland counties.

Kathleen Jacobs, Community Services Block Grant director, was to speak during the meeting about the Partnership but was not present, Pitchford told commissioners.

During his monthly report, Interim Chief of Police William Davis, asked commissioners to consider offering finger printing for free to residents. “We want to give finger prints to citizens for free. We don’t want to charge them.”

“I want to go back to what my old chief used to do,” Davis said speaking of Commissioner Paul McDowell.

Also during the report, Davis said he took it upon himself to register the town for National Night Out on Aug. 2 and is seeking volunteer for the event as well as volunteers for the neighborhood watch.

In other business, the commissioners voted to accept the application for and appoint Geraldine McLaurin to the town’s Tree Board and Beautification Committee.

After approving the appointments, Pitchford made it known that that the town is seeking two more residents to fill vacant seats on the Tree Committee, one on the Planning and Zoning Board and one on the Beautification Committee.

