Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cypress Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke into the home by forcing entry through a rear window and stole a dryer.

MARSTON — A sweepstakes business on Aberdeen Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons broke in and stole an unknown amount of money.

LAURINBURG — Cypress Creek Renewables on Highland Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons cut the chain-link fence, then removed copper wire and solar panel wire assembly.

LAURINBURG —North Laurinburg Baptist Church reported to the police department on Thursday that someone broke into the parsonage and storage building but nothing was taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department on Wednesday that a black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white shoes and a blue mask attempted to pry open the jewelry case but was unsuccessful.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Butler Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that the window of the residence was shot by a BB gun.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Appin Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone opened a TD Bank account in the victim’s name.

LAURINBURG — ZV Pate reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons forged company checks and passed some for a total loss of $13,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Oakwood Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone opened a bank account in their name.

Shooting

LAURINBURG —A resident of Lytch Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that an unknown person had shot at the residence. During the shooting, the home was occupied by one adult and one child, neither was injured.

LAURINBURG — The police department responded to East Vance Street Thursday in response to a shooting into a residence. There were two adults inside at the time and no one was injured.

Recovered vehicle

LAURINBURG — A U-Haul that was stolen out of Moore County was found by the police department on Wednesday after being abandoned on Scotland High School Drive.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Anfernee Britt, 24, of East Church Street was arrested Tuesday for larceny by an employee after being accused of stealing $312.50 worth of items from Walmart while on duty. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Peggy Bass, 62, of Atkinson Street was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for injury to personal property. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Chad Prevatte, 33, of U.S. Hwy. 401 was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was given a $100,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Eboni Stanley, 21, of Lumberton was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Bladen County for communicating threats. She was given a $1,000 bond.